Date of “Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi 2018” rescheduled

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Organized by Caspian Energy Georgia Company, the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018 has been rescheduled from April 18 to May 8, 2018. Report informs, the date has been rescheduled due to the numerous requests of companies taking part in events organized in Azerbaijan and beyond the country.

A large number of participants representing the European, American and Asian continents are expected to attend the forum due to the implementation of a number of large regional energy and transport projects, in which Georgia is an important link, as well as favorable investment and business climate which aroused a high interest of the international business community representatives in the Georgian economy. First Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev stated. He also noted that Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and the government members, representing the economic bloc of Georgia, are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the event.

The Government of Georgia, the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic and Caspian European Club are providing an official support to the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018.

As Telman Aliyev said, Caspian Energy Forum is held a few times in the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, and serves as a traditional platform creating favorable conditions to activate a business-to-government dialogue, establish a close contact between the companies of the oil and non-oil sector, arrange meeting between the transnational companies and small-medium business representatives, as well as investors, experts and analysts interested in global cooperation between businessmen.

From 300 up to 500 delegates will attend the Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi. Among them there will be heads of public and transnational companies, international financial institutions, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states, as well as representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Georgia.