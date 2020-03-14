Top

Czech government closing shops and restaurants amid coronavirus threat

​Czech government closing shops and restaurants amid coronavirus threa

6

Most shops and restaurants were closed in the Czech Republic due to coronavirus outbreak
© google

Most shops and restaurants were closed in the Czech Republic due to coronavirus outbreak, Report informs citing the Reuters.

According to the information, the Czech government will shut most shops and restaurants from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday as part of measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Notably, the Czech government closed the entry and exit to the country.

Notably, the government will prohibit entry of foreign citizens to the country (except those who have a permanent residence permit). Moreover, residents will not be able to leave the country. There are 117 people contracted the coronavirus in the Czech Republic. The country has not reported any death from the virus. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!