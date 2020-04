Customs officers have mobilized all efforts to carry out the necessary and emergency measures in connection with the fight against COVID-19 successfully, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee.

The customs officials visited more than 70 low-income families, and elderly people aged 65 and over, gave them daily food packages, talked to them, and recommended to stay home during the quarantine.

The families, in turn, thanked the Committee staff for care and attention.