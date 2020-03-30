​Coronavirus can lead to labor crisis: ILO

The economic and social risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic can increase global unemployment by an estimated 25 million people and lead to a labor crisis, says the International Labor Organization.

ILO, in its preliminary assessment report titled ‘COVID-19 and the world of work: Impact and policy responses’, outlined key measures to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on the labor market and facilitate fast recovery.

- social protection measures;

- employment retention - short-time work, paid leave, and other subsidies;

- financial and tax relief for specific sectors, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises;

- active fiscal policy and accommodative monetary policy;

- lending and financial support to particular industries, including the health sector.

According to the statement, overall losses in labor income are expected in the range of $ 860-3,440 billion.