Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Swiss manufacturer of detergents Colgate-Palmolive leaves the Azerbaijani market.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, Azerbaijani representative office of the company's subsidiary in Turkey – "Colgate-Palmolive Temizlik Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim” has announced its cancellation on September 15.

Creditors may submit their appeals to Jafar Jabbarli str., 44, Yasamal district, Baku.