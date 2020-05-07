​China reduces export to Russia

The trade turnover between Russia and China in January-April 2020 amounted to $33,563,000,000, Report informs, citing TASS.

The export from China to Russia rose 9.1% or $13,142,000,000, from Russia to China – 7% or $20,042,000,000.

In April the trade operations between the two countries amounted to $8,914,000,000. Export from China to Russia made up $3,978,000,000, from Russia to China - $4,216,000,000.

The trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 2.2% to $69,520,000,000 in 2016, by 20.8% to $ 84,070,000,000 in 2017, by 27.1% to $ 107,000,000,000 in 2018, by 3.4% to $110,750,000,000 in 2019.

In January-April 2020, the US-China trade turnover dropped 15.2% to $137,060,000,000. The export from China to US fell 18.2% to $100,368,000,000, from US to China – 5.9% to $36,692,000,000.