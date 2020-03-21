Tesla may start producing devices of artificial ventilation of lungs

The U.S. company Tesla can start producing artificial ventilation devices in its factories due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Report referencing gazeta.ru, this was written by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

"We will produce artificial lung ventilation devices, if there is a shortage," Musk replied to the subscriber.

Earlier, WHO has asked countries to help increase the production of medical equipment.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan. Cause of the disease is a new type of virus later named COVID19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.