Caspian European Club reorganising its activity

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of the CEIBC’s senior management, the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) will shift to a closed format of activities from April 11, Report informs, First Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) Telman Aliyev said.

“From now on, only top executives and representatives of the member companies of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) shall be allowed to our events, business forums and round tables”, Telman Aliyev stressed.

“All top executives and representatives of companies, who are willing to continue to take an active part in our events, business forums and round tables, have a chance to join the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) on concessional terms by filling an online registration form before May 1”, he said. This decision also applies to international Caspian European Forum, Caspian Energy Forum and Caspian Business Forum.

Telman Aliyev also noted that heads of diplomatic missions, international financial institutions and international organizations, rectors of universities and heads of business associations and organisations, who have a cooperation agreement with the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club), shall be allowed to freely attend CEIBC business forums as before.

According to Telman Aliyev, this decision will in no way affect the media partners of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club). “For them, as before, necessary conditions will be created to attend a short press conference, and they will enjoy an opportunity to take part in an official part of a business forum”, Telman Aliyev said.

The official ‘Caspian Brand Award’ international prize awarding ceremony (www.brandaward.org) will be hosted in autumn 2016, and ‘Caspian CEO Award’ international prize awarding ceremony in winter 2017.

All companies that will join the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) before 1 May 2016, as well as all CEIBC member companies, will have a unique opportunity to place their brands on a free basis on the website hosting a voting on the international prize Caspian Brand Award (www.brandaward.org), and place photos and names of top managers for voting on the website hosting a voting on the international prize Caspian CEO Award.

In total, by the end of the year CEIBC plans to organise up to 20 business forums with participation of heads of ministries and agencies.