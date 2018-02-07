Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new association of entrepreneurs, the Caspian Asian Club, established with the support of the Caspian European Club and the Caspian Energy International Media Group has started to work,

Report informs, the First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to Telman Aliyev, establishing of the Caspian Asian Club will be a next milestone in the development and promotion of the business dialogue between companies of the countries across the Asian continent and companies of the Caspian-Black Sea region.

“For 2 years the Caspian Asian Club will operate in parallel with the Caspian European Club. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian Asian Club, and Telman Aliyev is the First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian Asian Club. The Board Members and the Executive Committee will be the same for both organizations. A Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Asian Club will be announced soon”, Telman Aliyev continued.

All member companies of the Caspian European Club will automatically become part of the Caspian Asian Club.

Requests of companies of the Asian continent, which are willing to establish contacts with the member companies of the Caspian European Club, as well as companies of the Caspian-Black Sea region that produce export-oriented goods in different sectors of economy and are willing to promote their products and services towards the market of the Asian countries have become the impetus for establishing the Caspian Asian Club. We believe it will also positively affect an increase in the mutual tourist flow between the countries of the Asian continent and the Caspian-Black Sea region”, Telman Aliyev stressed.

He added that the headquarters of the Caspian Asian Club and the Caspian European Club as well will be located in Baku.

The Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operates in 70 countries around the world and makes proactive efforts to support a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

Caspian Energy, Caspian Energy Forum, Caspian Energy Award, Caspian Energy Club, Caspian European Club, Caspian Business Club, Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club, Caspian American Forum, CEO, CEO Breakfast, CEO Brunch, CEO Lunch, CEO Party, CEO Cocktail, Caspian Energy TV, Caspian Energy Photo, Caspian Energy Marketing, Brand Award and many others are the registered trademarks and belong to the Caspian Energy International Media Group.