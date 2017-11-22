Bucharest hosts Caspian-Black Sea Forum 2017

Bucharest. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian-Black Sea Forum 2017 on the topic "Beyond energy" has today started in Bucharest, Romania.

The Eastern European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event is organized by the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as the embassies of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan accredited in this country.

The purpose of the forum is to inform Romanian companies interested in investing in the economies of the mentioned countries and local businessmen about the business environment.

The event will feature a presentation of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Romania on the country's economy, areas where foreign investors can invest, and business opportunities. At the end, questions of representatives of Romanian companies will be answered.