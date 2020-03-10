British company to supply zero-emission taxis to Azerbaijan

The London EV Company, which is headquartered in Warwickshire, has agreed to supply 100 new TX zero-emissions capable electric taxis to a government-backed taxi operation in Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to Insider Media.

Azerbaijan has been a long-term supporter of the Ansty business, having purchased a large fleet of purple TX4s that are in use throughout the capital city of Baku.

Now the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has chosen to use the new electric TX model and personally selected 'Tupelo Red' to ensure the new electric taxis stand-out.

Baku Taxi Service LLC has purchased the models.

The 100 TXs will be used as a premium transport option for visitors to the multitude of events and expos held in Baku as well as VIP hotel and airport shuttles.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC chief executive, said: "LEVC's electric TX satisfies the growing demand for premium green transport solutions around the world.

"This significant new order from Azerbaijan builds on our existing relationship with the region and is part of our planned growth strategy to increase our export business volume to 60% of total sales by 2022."