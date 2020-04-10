Top

Boeing plans to lay off staff over COVID-19: WSJ

The largest manufacturer of passenger aircraft-the the American company Boeing is considering reducing the working staff by 10% amid COVID-19 pandemic, Report says, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Thus, the company does not exclude the possibility of forced dismissal, early termination of contracts with compensation, as well as early retirement of several employees.

Earlier, Boeing suspended dividend payments to its shareholders due to the crisis amid the pandemic and temporarily stopped production at its facilities in Pennsylvania due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

