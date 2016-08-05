Baku to host expanded meeting of Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host expanded meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council (RABC) on August 8.

Report informs citing the Russian media, according to the RABC, the meeting was devoted to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan.

Russian Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukayev and Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev as well as RABC Chairman, 'Russian export center' CJSC Director General Petr Fradkov will attend the meeting.

The action plan of the event includes meetings of the Russian delegation with representatives of large companies in Azerbaijan's food industry, construction and production of construction materials, tourism, machine building, engineering, investment, financial and banking sector and of other fields.