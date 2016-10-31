Baku will host Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to the 7th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum on November 1.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Economy, the forum will be attended by Azerbaijani and Russian government officials, MPs, entrepreneurs, dealing with the fields of industry, tourism, agriculture, construction, trade, consulting, logistics, pharmaceuticals, ICT, finance and others.

The forum's plenary session, round tables on industry, tourism, agriculture and humanitarian spheres will be held as well as Azerbaijani-Russian business forum will be organized.

Signing of a number of documents is expected.