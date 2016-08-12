Baku to host Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum

Sofia. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Next month Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum will be held in Baku.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, the forum will take place on September 29-30.

The event will be organized within a visit to Azerbaijan of the delegation, led by Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Economy Minister Bozhidar Lukarski.

The forum was discussed at August 11 meeting between Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova and Chairman of Sofia Chamber of Commerce and Industry George Chernev.

The delegation will consist of businessmen, engaged in the sectors of energy, machine-building, oil refining, construction, transport, ICT, wine, tourism, agriculture and others. Cooperation between the businessmen of the two countries, will be discussed in the business forum, bilateral meetings will be held between companies.