Baku hosts Financial Innovations Forum today

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Forum of Financial Innovations started today in Baku.

Report informs, topics such as the creation and management of international investment funds, international investments and taxes, investments in real estate, Islamic banking will be discussed in the forum. Head of the Department of Islamic Banking International Bank of Azerbaijan will inform the participants about Azerbaijan's experience in this sector and joint investments.

In particular, the importance of investment in "green buildings" will be discussed.

In addition, "start-ups" in Azerbaijan, the existing problems in this sphere and prospects will occupy a special place among the topics of discussion. Participants will be given the opportunity to share their opinions on this issue. Two-day forum was organized with the support of "Hansa Fincon" and "Khazar Ventures".