Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Monaco business forum

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku plays host to Azerbaijan-Monaco business forum organized by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (Azpromo) with the support of Ministry of Economy.

Report informs, the event brought together about 150 entrepreneurs representing tourism, agriculture, construction, commerce, consulting, logistics, pharmacy, ICT, finance and other sectors, as well as state officials.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev speaking at the forum, noted that there is a big potential to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Monaco: “Azerbaijan created favorable business climate as a result of implemented social and economic policies. Today’s Azerbaijan-Monaco business forum is one of arrangements designed within framework of promotion of “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. I invite Monacan businessmen to close cooperation with Azerbaijani counterparts. AzPromo will provide necessary support to Monacan businessmen in this activity”.

Chairperson of Monaco Economic Board Michel Dotta told there is a high interest in his country towards Azerbaijan economy:“There is a big potential for cooperation in various sectors of the economy between two countries. Today Azerbaijan and Monaco signed number of memorandums on cooperation. Although there aren’t broad economic ties between two countries, today’s business forum is important to establish direct relations and expand cooperation among businessmen”.

Video guide of Monaco economy was demonstrated to attendants.