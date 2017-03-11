Baku Business Factory startuppers visit Japan Culture Center

© BBF

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of the startuppers, supported by Baku Business Factory (BBF), have visited the Japan Culture Center, operating under the Embassy of Japan to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, startuppers met with Saki Uchidate San, Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs of Japanese Embassy.

During the meeting, the member of the diplomatic mission was provided with information about BBF company, its purpose and future plans.

Also, activity directions and prospects of BBF startups in Azerbaijan were discussed.

Notably, Baku Business Factory (BBF) was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May, 2015. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development, at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.