"Bakı Ayaqqabı" LLC starts to operate in Azerbaijan

Baku.25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has registered “Bakı Ayaqqabı” LLC.

Report informs referring to the ministry, legal address of the company is Baku, Binagadi district, Binagadi highway, house 53.

Its authorized capital equals to 11.5 mln AZN, legal representative is Hasanali Shahverdiyev. Management Board of Bahruz Jamalov, Malik Nasirov and Jahangir Karimov manages the company.

The purpose of establishment is to manage shoe producing “BOT” property complex given as collateral to “International Bank of Azerbaijan” OJSC (IBA).

The enterprise is owned by “Aqrarkredit” CJSC, non-credit organization which manages the toxic assets of IBA.