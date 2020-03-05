 Top

Bahrain reviews business relations with Azerbaijan

Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) CEO Shaker Al Shater has received Riyadh-based Ambassador of Azerbaijan, accredited to Bahrain, Shahin Abdullayev.

Report informs, referring to Bahrain News Agency, that the meeting hailed growing ties between Bahrain and Azerbaijan and progressive business exchanges to match the aspirations of both business communities.

Areas of investment and partnership opportunities include education, tourism, food, and agriculture.

They stressed the importance of exchanging business delegations and holding joint business meetings.

