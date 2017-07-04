AZPROMO and International Trade Center to sign MoU

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has met with Director of International Trade Center, Arancha González.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Economy.

The Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to international experience in the development of small and medium-sized businesses, increasing competitiveness of exports. Cooperation between Azerbaijan, which has favorable economic and geographical location and human resources, and International Trade Center will be useful in this direction. Also, importance of the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and International Trade Center in the development of relations was highlighted.

Director of the International Trade Center Arancha González said that there is a great potential for development of relations with Azerbaijan. It is possible to successfully cooperate to increase competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan and delivery to foreign markets as well as for direct access to international e-commerce platforms (e.g. Ebay).