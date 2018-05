© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Food and Oil Factory" LLC owned by the “Azersun Holding” LLC, will be reorganized.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

“Sweet Star” and “Farmer Oil Production Union”, which are part of the holding, will be merged into the “Baku Food and Oil Factory”.

The creditors may express their demands within two months at the following address: Baku, Nizami district, Heydar Aliyev Avenue 92.