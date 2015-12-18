 Top
    Azerbaijani delegation will visit Iran

    Tehran to host meeting of the State commission on economic, trade and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Iran

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ 10th meeting of the State commission on economic, trade and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Iran held in Tehran on December 21.

    Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the meeting will be attended by delegations led by co-chairman of the commission, the Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran,co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission Mahmoud Vaezi.

    Azerbaijani delegation consisting of officials and businessmen during the visit to Iran on December 21-22 will conduct a series of meetings, to take part in business forums Iran-Azerbaijan which will be held in Tabriz and Tehran.

