Azerbaijani customs officers take measures to prevent the spread of China's coronavirus

The customs authorities of Azerbaijan are taking steps to reveal the infectious diseases that pose a global threat due to the outbreak of the unspecified virus in China.

Report quotes the Customs Committee as saying that customs officers use special devices (thermal cameras) to detect increased body temperature.

When customs officers detect people with suspicious symptoms, they create conditions for their temporary isolation and examination.

Customs officers are also taking measures to disinfect vehicles. 

