Azerbaijani-Austrian business forum held

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani-Austrian business forum was held with the organization of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and with the support of the Ministry of Economy and Industry, in the framework of Deputy of foreign economic policy and European integration of Austrian science, research and economy Minister Bernadette Gierlinger's visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, along with officials from both sides, businessmen operating in agriculture and food industry, construction, industry, ICT, consulting, finance, tourism and other sectors also attended the forum.

Austrian Deputy Minister B.Gierlinger noted that there is a great interest in the Azerbaijani economy in her country and they are interested in the cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

Showing a presentation on investment climate and business opportunities in Azerbaijan, the head of AZPROMO Rufat Mammadov provide the information about Azerbaijan's economic success and business environment.