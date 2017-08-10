Azerbaijani and Uzbek customs officials have met

© Customs.gov.az

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has held a meeting with a delegation of the Customs Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Report informs citing SCC, in the meeting, it was stated that close cooperation exists between the two countries in all spheres and customs authorities of both countries contributed to the further development of these relations.

It was noted that in the near future, Uzbekistan will launch registration of mobile devices with IMEI codes as well as that purpose of the visit is to study the Azerbaijani practice, which has made remarkable achievements in this area.