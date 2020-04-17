​Azerbaijan-Turkey trade turnover declines

In January-March 2020, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $740,400, down $71,900 or 8.9% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

The trade turnover between the two countries in the reporting period made up 10.8% of total foreign trade.

In the first quarter of 2020, export from Azerbaijan to Turkey stood at $253,800, down $251,000 or 49.7% from 2019.

Import from Turkey to Azerbaijan amounted to $389,800, which is $82,400 or 26.8% more than the previous year.

Export to Turkey constituted 6% of Azerbaijan’s total export, import from Turkey – 14.8% Azerbaijan’s total import.