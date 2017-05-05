 Top
    Azerbaijan will organize 5 export missions by year end

    Rufat Mammadov said that two export missions can be carried out to some countries© Report

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We are planning to implement 5 export missions from Azerbaijan."

    Report informs, President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Rufat Mammadov has said.

    According to him, two export missions can be carried out to some countries: “ Export missions to Russia planned in September, to China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in October. As China and Russia are big countries, two export missions can be carried out to these countries”.

    "AZPROMO" official said that, it is also planned to expand the list of products that promote the export. 

