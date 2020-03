Azerbaijan plans to manufacture 400 combined harvesters in Hajigabul Industrial District every year, Emin Akhundov, chairman of the Board of Azermash OJSC, told Report while commenting on the agreement he signed with the Russian Rostselmash company to assemble combines in Azerbaijan.

According to him, over 70% of these combine harvesters will be exported: "We are planning to sell 100 combines inside the country, export remaining part."