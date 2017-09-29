Azerbaijan to invest in Russia's greenhouses and health resorts

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan intends to invest over $ 60 million in construction of greenhouses and health resorts in Stavropol, the Russian Federation.

Report informs citing the Vesti.ru, it was stated yesterday at the VIII Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum in Stavropol.

The event has mentioned that volume of annual trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Stavropol makes about $ 130 million. Stavropol's governor Vladimir Vladimirov said that this figure can be increased: "For example, the Stavropol grain supply to Azerbaijan can be increased to 3-4 million tons a year. We also intend to increase the flow of tourists from Azerbaijan. Currently, about 100,000 Azerbaijanis visit the region in a year".

During the event, meetings and round tables were held between business and government representatives of the two countries. The participants discussed deepening of mutual cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture, healthcare, pharmacy, tourism and humanitarian spheres.

The forum will continue its work today.

Notably, the Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum has been organized since 2010. The forum has convened in Baku in 2016.