From March 10 to 13, 2020, the 31st edition of MIPIM, the international market for real estate professionals, will take place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

Report informs that Azerbaijan will be represented by SOFAZ delegation.

The forum will gather 6,380 investors and 600 officials on the property, retail sales, health, sports, logistics, and industry from 100 countries.