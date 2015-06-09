Azerbaijan suspends imports of Apple products

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Official distributor of "Apple" in Azerbaijan "AlmaStore" which suspended two months ago, has not been restored sale of "Apple" products yet. Report was told in "AlmaStore", the official stores only sell headphones:

"For some time now," Apple " doesn't import new products in Azerbaijan."

According to the Turkish press Apple 's head office recalls "Beats Pill XL" headphones sold across the world. According to the company, the headphones batteries are likely to be caused fire by over-heating. Therefore the company recalled the product sold worldwide. The collection process has begun in Turkey and after the recall company compensated for fault in the amount of 875 TL (343 manats), however products were sold for 999 TL (392 manats).

Report was told in local office, headphones have not been sold for last 7 months in Azerbaijan and recalled that headphones were not XL but another version.