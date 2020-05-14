Azerbaijan supports creation of private livestock complex in Shamakhi

A private livestock and plant-growing complex will be launched on an area of 700 hectares in the Shamakhi district.

Report informs that the farm owned by Agro Fresh LLC is designed to contain 1,200 heads of Holstein cattles.

The complex will have sowing areas irrigated by pivot system, fodder base, cowshed, milking section, logistics center, manure processing area, water reservoir, office, and dormitory. The Agency for Agricultural Lending and Development (AKİA) under the Ministry of Agriculture supported the acquisition of the necessary equipment and irrigation facilities for the complex.

So, in accordance with the decree on “Procedure for using the funds of the Agency for Agricultural Lending and Development,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev on December 19, 2018, the state has subsidized 40% of the customs value of equipment and installations purchased for the complex. This equipment and installations are manufactured in Israel, Europe, North America, and Turkey. The annual production capacity of the farm will be 4,500 tons of milk. The complex plans to provide work for 45 people.

Notably, a private investor will allocate $ 35 million for the implementation of this project.