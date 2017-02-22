 Top
    Azerbaijan sharply increased trade turnover with CIS countries

    In January 2017, export to CIS countries grew by 2.9-fold, import by 50%

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2017, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries amounted to 188 019 500 USD. This figure is more by 84 540 920 USD or 81.7% compared with the same period of 2016.

    Report informs citing the State Customs Committee.

    According to the report, during this period, export to CIS countries grew by 2.9-fold and made 67 793 440 USD, import to Azerbaijan by 50% and amounted to 120 226 060. Thus, negative balance of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries decreased by 4 287 460 USD or 7.6% and made 52 432 620 USD.

    Notably,  8 .43% of the country's total exports accounted for trading operations with the CIS countries, while 26.71% for imports. 

