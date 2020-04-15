Azerbaijan sees 94% growth in car import

In January-March 2020, Azerbaijan imported 15,492 cars worth $169.634 million, an increase of 94.2%, or 7,514 cars from the previous year, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told Report.

According to the Committee, the number of cars with a seating capacity of ten or more seats rose 22 units or 50% to 66 ($7.4 million), and passenger cars and other motor vehicles surged 99.35% or 7,203 units to 14,417 ($140.385 million) to. Meanwhile, vehicles for cargo transportation grew by 51.2% or 329 cars to 972 ($10.547 million), and exclusive use vehicles dropped by 9.8% or 4 units to 37 ($5.564 million).