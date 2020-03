In January-February 2020, Azerbaijan’s trade operations with foreign countries amounted to $5,036,000,000, down 5.3% from the previous year, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

Export accounted for $ 3,249,000,000, up 3.1% from the previous year. Import made up $1,787,000,000, down 17.5%.

Consequently, the positive balance of trade turnover amounted to $1,462,000,000, up 48.3% from a year earlier.