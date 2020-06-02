​Azerbaijan’s STP starts exports to Egypt

Sumgayit Technologies Park (STP), a resident member of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, has started exporting raw materials for the production of aluminum profiles to Egypt for the first time.

Initially, 100 tons of products have been sent to Egypt. The company plans to export 200 tons of raw materials at the next stage.

The Aluminum and Copper Profile Production Plant of STP manufactures the aluminum products.

STP LLC has previously exported aluminum profiles to Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Ukraine, and Turkey.