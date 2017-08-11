Retail trade turnover soars by 2% in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July of 2017, value of the goods, sold in Azerbaijan’s retail trade network, exceeded the level of the same period of 2016 by 18% and was equal to 19 billion AZN. Report was informed by the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

Food products, beverages and tobacco made 9,6 billion AZN of the trade turnover, non-food products – 9,4 billion AZN, and the value of the sold commodities exceeded the indicators of the first 7 months of 2016 by 1,2% and 2,4%.

In reporting period, the average monthly retail trade turnover per capita made 279,2 AZN or more than 39 AZN or 16,2% compared to the corresponding period of 2016. In the trade network, a country resident has purchased food products, beverages and tobacco worth on average 140,6 AZN per month, and non-food products worth 138,6 AZN.