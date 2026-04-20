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    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 18:51
    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Azerbaijan exported 40,496 tonnes of persimmons in January–March 2026, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    The value of those exports stood at $32.079 million.

    That was down by 5,287 tonnes, or 11.5%, in volume terms and by $840,000, or 2.5%, in value compared with the same period last year.

    Revenue from persimmon exports accounted for 0.5% of Azerbaijan's total export earnings during the reporting period.

    In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion, down 21.9% year on year.

    Of the total trade turnover, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports.

    Azərbaycanın xurma ixracından gəliri 3 %-ə yaxın azalıb

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