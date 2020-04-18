​Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover ups 2%

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $573.9 million in January-March 2020, up $11.23 or 1.99%, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

Share of the trade turnover in total foreign trade made up 8.39%.

In the first quarter of 2020, the export from Azerbaijan to Russia increased by $15.24 million or 12.2% to $140.22 million, while the import from Russia to Azerbaijan dropped $4.01 million or 0.91% to $433.7 million.

Azerbaijan’s export to Russia made up 3.33% of total export, import from Russia – 16.45% of total import.