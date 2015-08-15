​Azerbaijan reduces the export of alcoholic beverages

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Negative dynamics was observed in exports of alcoholic beverages to Azerbaijan in January-July this year.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, in January-July 2015 exports of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the amount of 13,976,04 USD, what is 6,675,15 USD or 32.32% less compared to the same period last year.

For 7 months of this year export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages made up 1.67% of total exports

The State Committee also informed that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including vinegar in amount of 31,311,12 USD, which is 10,906,77 USD or 25.84% less than in the same period of 2014. The share of these products in total imports amounted to 0.59%.