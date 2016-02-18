Azerbaijan reduces import of tobacco products 6-fold

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January this year, tobacco and tobacco products of 5 443,52 thousand USD has been imported to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, this figure is 27 864,62 thousand USD or 6,1-fold less in comparison with the first month of 2015. As a result, tobacco and tobacco products, imported to the country during January, 2016 made 1,23% of total import.

During the reporting period, tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes of 1 248,83 thousand USD have been exported from Azerbaijan. This figure is 88,77thousand USD or 6,64% less in comparison with previous year. Export of tobacco and tobacco substitutes in 2015 was equal to 0,19% of the country's total export.