Azerbaijan prepares proposals on promotion of investments

Document already submitted to Cabinet of Ministers

Baku. 25 April.REPORT.AZ/ Package of proposals, considering promotion of investments in Azerbaijan has already been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Report informs, Chairman of State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said in the conference entitled 'Day of Entrepreneurs' in Baku: 'We have drew up this document together with other ministries'.

According to him, the document includes taxes and duties, development of domestic production as well as issues related to the protection of the domestic market.

'I would like to note that the order of the head of state on continuation of reforms in the customs system is an important document. The issues arising from this order is about to end. Other issues, such as 'green corridor', customs deposits, other issues faced with the citizens will be solved. Now you will see them crossing the border', said A.Aliyev. 

