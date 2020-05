Azerbaijan imported tobacco and tobacco products worth $ 27.7 million in January-April 2020, down $3.15 million or 10.2% from the previous year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

The import of tobacco and tobacco products made up 0.8% of Azerbaijan’s total imports.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported tobacco and tobacco products worth $4.8 million, down $1.2 million, or 20.5% from 2019.