Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey mull trade amid coronavirus outbreak

Azerbaijan, Iran, and Turkey have discussed ways of promoting mutual trade cooperation amid the coronavirus outbreak, Report informs citing foreign media.

In separate phone calls, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, discussed the ways of addressing financial problems caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The sides agreed to address the problems immediately and facilitate the trend of trade and transit of commodities based on a health and hygiene protocol.

The Azerbaijani Deputy PM and the Iranian official talked over the phone about the problems facing Iran-bound trucks that are stranded at Turkmenistan’s borders.

Turkey and Iran also mulled the movement of Iranian trucks on Turkish and Bulgarian borders, vehicles that are heading to Mersin port city in southern Turkey to load perishable goods.

The two sides agreed to solve the problems faced by trucks carrying perishable goods and to continue the trend of transportation of commodities between the two countries within the framework of the health and hygiene protocol.