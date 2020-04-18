​Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover drops 2.6-fold

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $88.52 million in January-March 2020, down $142.12 million or 2.6-fold from the previous year, Report informs with reference to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

The trade turnover between the two countries in the reporting period constituted 1.29% of total foreign export.

Export from Azerbaijan to Iran fell $888.84 or 8.07% to $10.12 million, import from Iran slid $141.23 million or 2.8-fold to $78.4 million.

Export from Azerbaijan to Iran made up 0.24% of the total export of Azerbaijan, import from Iran to Azerbaijan – 2.97% of total import.