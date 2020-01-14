​Azerbaijan increases car import 65% in 2019

In 2019, Azerbaijan imported 47,710 cars, an increase of 65.2%, or 18,834 cars from the previous year, Report says, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to the Committee the number of cars with a seating capacity of 10 and more seats rose 84.2% or 250 cars to 547, passenger cars intended for passenger transportation and other motor vehicles increased by 65.05% or 17,009 cars to 43,156, vehicles for cargo transportation grew by 64.35% or 1,480 cars to 3,780, and special purpose vehicles by 72% or 95 units to 227.