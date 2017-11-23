Azerbaijan-Germany Working Group on Trade and Investments holds a meeting

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-Germany High Level Working Group on Trade and Investments has held the VII meeting in Berlin, November 22.

A delegation led by Samir Valiyev, Co-chair of the Working Group, Head of the Administration of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, attended the meeting. The Azerbaijani delegation consisted of officials from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Agriculture, State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Investment Company.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy to Germany, in the meeting, Germany was represented by the delegation led by Eckhard Franz, Co-Chair of the German Working Group, Director General for External Economic Policy, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The sides exchanged views on economic relations between the two countries, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov also took part in the meeting of the Working Group. At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to hold VIII meeting of the Working Group in Baku in fall 2018.