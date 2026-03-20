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    Azerbaijan exports $149.1M of non-oil goods to Russia in two months

    Business
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 15:36
    Azerbaijan exports $149.1M of non-oil goods to Russia in two months

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan exported non-oil and gas products worth $149.1 million to Russia, 1.1% less year-on-year, Report informs.

    During the reporting period, non-oil and gas exports to Türkiye rose 0.7% to $83.5 million, while exports to Georgia increased 45.7% to $77.2 million.

    In the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan also exported $67.7 million worth of non-oil and gas products to Switzerland (+55.1%) and $29 million to Ukraine (-29.6%).

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grew 19.7% year-on-year to reach $580.7 million.

    Azerbaijan's exports Azerbaijan's economy non-oil exports
    Azərbaycanın Rusiyaya qeyri-neft-qaz ixracı 1 % azalıb

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