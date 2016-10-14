Azerbaijan exempts investors of privately financed projects from state duty

Baku. 14 October.REPORT.AZ/ Amendments to the law "On state duty" were discussed and ratified at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, according to the addition to Article 4 of the law, 50% of the state duties paid for services at the organizations subordinated to relevant executive power, which organizes implementation of the services and legal acts envisaged in the law by several state authorities in a single place and under application of innovations and high standards, is transferred to the treasury account of the relevant executive power in order to strengthen social protection of employees of the relevant executive power and employees of other state authorities working in these organizations, also, to improve the material welfare as well as the remaining part is paid to the state budget.

3 articles added to the law "On state duty" under another amendment. According to the additions and the law "On implementation of investment projects regarding construction and infrastructure facilities under private financing".